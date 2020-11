Friendsgiving Could Be More Popular Than Thanksgiving Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s - Published 6 minutes ago Friendsgiving Could Be More Popular Than Thanksgiving Seven in 10 respondents would rather have a Friendsgiving than celebrate the traditional Thanksgiving, according to a new Sabra study. Buzz60’s Sam Berman has the full story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend