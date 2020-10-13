Global  
 

Feinstein grills Twitter CEO over Trump's false election tweet

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Feinstein grills Twitter CEO over Trump's false election tweet

Feinstein grills Twitter CEO over Trump's false election tweet

Senate Judiciary Committee senior Democrat Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for not doing enough to crack down on inaccurate tweets, specifically President Trump's tweet on November 7th when he falsely claimed he 'won the election by a lot'.


Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump carries on fight to overturn Pennsylvania's election even as his administration green-lights Biden transition

 The Trump campaign has appealed a federal ruling rejecting its attempt to block Pennsylvania from certifying its results. Joe Biden won the state.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump administration allows Biden transition to formally begin

 General Services Administration says the official presidential transition process can begin, after weeks of delay. The agency's head, Trump appointee Emily..
CBS News
Biden transition gets green light from GSA [Video]

Biden transition gets green light from GSA

[NFA] President-elect Biden was formally given the go-ahead by a key federal agency to begin his transition to the White House, shortly after Michigan certified him as the state's winner. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Dianne Feinstein United States Senator from California

Feinstein will not seek Senate Judiciary Committee leadership

 The senator from California said she'll be spending more time combating climate change.
CBS News
Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage [Video]

Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing she is not hostile to the Obamacare law, as Democrats have suggested, and declined to specify whether she believes landmark rulings legalizing abortion and gay marriage were properly decided. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:13Published
Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided [Video]

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:46Published

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

State board certifies Joe Biden's win in Michigan

 Michigan election officials certify Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the state (Nov. 23)
 
USATODAY.com

Michigan certifies Biden win

 Michigan election officials on Monday certified Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the state, another setback for President Donald Trump. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary

Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus

 Read full article MARY CLARE JALONICK18 November 2020, 5:22 am·5-min read Virus Outbreak Grassley In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley,..
WorldNews

Facebook, Twitter CEOs facing questions on election measures

 A Senate panel is calling on the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter to defend their handling of disinformation in the contest between President Donald Trump and..
WorldNews

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey brace for election 'techlashing' in Senate Judiciary hearing

 Republican senators will accuse Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey of anti-conservative bias. Democrats will criticize their handling of hate speech.
USATODAY.com

Jack Dorsey American internet computer software executive and CEO of Twitter and Square

'Are you a platform or publisher?' Twitter, Facebook CEOs face angry US lawmakers

 Twitter and Facebook CEOs are making the case to US lawmakers that their warning labels on Donald Trump's false "I won" tweets served to expand "context" around..
WorldNews

'More power than traditional media': Facebook, Twitter policies attacked

 WASHINGTON: Republican senators on Tuesday attacked the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter for what they called censorship of President Trump and his..
WorldNews

Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify on content moderation practices

 Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, where they faced questions from lawmakers about their role in the 2020 presidential..
CBS News

Republicans learned to live with Big Tech in latest CEO hearing

 Photo by Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images

When Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) initially called for Tuesday’s hearing with the chief..
The Verge

Facebook and Twitter CEOs testify before Senate about handling of election

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before a Senate committee about their platforms' handling of the 2020 election and their..
CBS News

Twitter puts warning label on Trump's false election tweet

Donald Trump falsely claimed on Twitter that the election is being stolen from him and that votes...
Mashable - Published


