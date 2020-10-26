FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

Clubs have been warned they could face a transfer ban if they fail to comply with Fifa's new regulations around maternity cover.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah returns a second positive test for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

Doris Jones helped to decipher codes and messages in a top secret bunker in Liverpool.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Liverpool as police introduce a dispersal order in the city.

Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Alphonso Davies has been in superb form for Bayern Munich in recent times, and he’s also the absolute king of social media. By now...

European champions Bayern Munich stay top of the Bundesliga table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Werder Bremen.

Women who were removed from a Qatar Airways flight and subject to an intimate medical examination, sparking international outrage last month, have not received..

2020 Ajyal Film Festival kicks off its first hybrid edition World cinema takes centre stage at the film festival in Qatar, aiming for inspiration and 'hope' during the pandemic.

Qatar and FIFA to mark two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off Qatar will be the first Middle East and Arab majority country to host football World Cup, promising a ‘unique experience’.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday met with Taliban and Afghan government representatives in Qatar for peace talks. (Nov. 21)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday met with a Taliban negotiating team led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on the sidelines of continuing talks..

Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf

