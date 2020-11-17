Mouthwash May Help to Kill COVID-19, Study Indicates

Scientists at Cardiff University exposed coronavirus to mouthwash in a lab.

Within 30 seconds, the virus was destroyed.

If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University's clinical trial, .., Dr Claydon, a specialist periodontologist, via BBC.

... CPC-based mouthwashes... could become an important addition to people's routine, together with hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future, Dr Claydon, a specialist periodontologist, via BBC.

The study has not yet been peer reviewed, .

But a clinical trial will soon be conducted to gauge whether mouthwash reduces levels of the virus in the saliva of COVID-19 patients.

We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the Covid-19 virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients, Prof. David Thomas, Cardiff University, via BBC