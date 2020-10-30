Jeremy Corbyn to be ‘readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands.
A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for unity in the LabourParty after the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn following his comments on therelease of the anti-Semitism report. Mr McDonnell's comments came during aMomentum event, Stand With Corbyn.
A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report.
The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend.
General Secretary of Unite the Union, Len McCluskey, says Jeremy Corbyn's suspension from the Labour Party was unjust and urges members to remain in the Party to move towards unity. Report by Browna...