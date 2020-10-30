Jeremy Corbyn to be ‘readmitted to Labour Party’

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands.

A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.


