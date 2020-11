Global reveal of the 2022 Subaru BRZ Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 01:59s - Published 3 minutes ago Global reveal of the 2022 Subaru BRZ A global favorite, the 2022 Subaru BRZ is revealed with a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission with a short-throw shifter. The 2022 Subaru BRZ will go on sale early fall of 2021. Learn more at Autoblog.com 0

