Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the beheading of top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray.

Zuckerberg responded, "No, that's not what our policies would suggest us do in this case."