Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday scheduled an Oct. 22 vote to advance conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to the full Senate for confirmation, rejecting Democratic objections. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Senate Judiciary Committee senior Democrat Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for not doing enough to crack down on inaccurate tweets, specifically President Trump's tweet on November 7th when he falsely claimed he 'won the election by a lot'.
Russia and Iran have obtained US voting registration information and areaiming to interfere in the presidential election, the government's nationalintelligence director said. John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBIDirector Chris Wray told a news conference the US will impose costs on anyforeign countries interfering in the 2020 US election. “These actions aredesperate attempts by desperate adversaries," Mr Ratcliffe said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.