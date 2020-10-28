Don't let your holiday food go to waste with these simple tips

5 Creative and Tasty Ways to Use Every Bit of Your Thanksgiving LeftoversBecause nothing should ever really go to waste.
Make Sure You Get Rid of These Foods From Your Fridge Before The HolidaysMake room in your fridge quickly because with Christmas and New Years around the corner, it's time to give the house a wipe-down and clear out some space in your fridge for new holiday food. Buzz60's..
Ways to Host a More Sustainable Thanksgiving DinnerHost a Thanksgiving feast without bushels of waste. You’ll be grateful for these sustainable holiday tips that will save you money while helping to save the Earth.