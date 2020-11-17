Kitten Climbs up into Car

Occurred on November 17, 2020 / Bukit Mertajam, Penang, Malaysia Info from Licensor: "While going out for dinner with the family, I saw a little kitten moving around at the main road.

I stopped my car to check for the kitten but it was missing.

Bypasser informed me the kitten went into my car.

I switched off the engine and found the kitten is hiding inside the engine bay.

Spent some effort and finally successfully rescued the little kitten from being killed inside the engine bay with belts and fan spinning."