Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun’s $300 Million Sale of Her Masters

Scooter Braun has reportedly sold the master rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums for $300 million.

Hours after the news broke, Swift took to social media to reveal that she had attempted to negotiate with Braun for the masters but never had a real chance.

According to Swift, she wasn’t even allowed to begin the purchase process unless she signed an “ironclad NDA” saying she would never speak negatively about him again.

So I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work … These master recording were not for sale to me.

, Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

Swift then revealed that the company that bought the masters, Shamrock Holdings, had reached out for a potential partnership.

She declined their offer upon realizing that the terms of their purchase would continue to provide profit for Braun, something she referred to as a “non-starter.”.

I simply cannot in good conscience bring myself to be involved in benefitting Scooter Braun’s interest directly or indirectly … this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life.

, Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

Swift ended her statement by saying she had already begun “re-recording [her] older music” and that she had “plenty of surprises” planned.


