Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer | THR News

Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer

Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has unveiled a new black and white trailer for his cut of 'Justice League', which will appear in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.


Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Jared Leto will reprise his role as The Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' series.

Jared Leto Playing Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', 'Avengers' Cast Defends Chris Pratt & More Top Stories

Jared Leto reprises his role as the Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', while the 'Avengers' cast jumped to Chris Pratt's defense after he was dubbed Hollywood’s "worst Chris." Plus, the 2020 Streamy Awards nominations have arrived!

'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News

A new take on 'Pretty Little Liars' is officially coming to HBO Max, Zack Snyder is proceeding with his plans for a new 'Justice League' shoot and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is adapting 'The Three-Body Problem.'

HBO Max set to debut on Amazon Fire TV devices from Nov 17

People with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets can load HBO Max directly on those devices from November 17. According to The Verge, it is possible thanks to an agreement between Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia. Until now, Amazon allowed HBO customers to access a version of HBO Now, but there was no way to get Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service. WarnerMedia's announcement noted that current HBO subscribers who go through Amazon's Prime Video Channel option (Channels allows Amazon Prime subscribers to purchase individual plans for certain streamers) will also be able to log into Max for no additional cost. For other HBO product subscribers, the HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically switch over to HBO Max, so the users do not have to do any work. People can log in with their current HBO credentials. New customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max directly within the app as well.

HBO Max is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV devices

 After a long battle between Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia, the two companies have come to an agreement that will allow Amazon Fire TV users to finally stream..
How to stream HBO Max

 HBO Max has arrived. Combining the vast content empire of AT&T’s WarnerMedia — HBO, Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC Entertainment, TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon..
Three years ago today, Justice League hit theaters, and yet the story is still not complete.
A new, square trailer for HBO Max's 'Justice League: Director's Cut' is here
Justice League Director's Cut on HBO Max - New Teaser Trailer

Check out the new teaser trailer for the HBO Max superhero movie Justice League: Director’s Cut, directed by Zack Snyder. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and..

'Grey's Anatomy's Exciting Character Return, Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Trailer & More News | THR News [Video]

'Grey's Anatomy's Exciting Character Return, Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Trailer & More News

Did 'Grey's Anatomy' just save 2020? The ABC medical drama has brought back a fan-favorite star. Plus, Will Smith shares a new trailer for 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion & Ryan Murphy's 'AHS'..

