Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 598

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 598

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 598

The Government said a further 598 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 52,745.

TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 20,051lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Penn. bolsters mask, COVID test rules amid surge

 Pennsylvania is strengthening its mask mandate and will require out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival. (Nov. 17)
 
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: North Carolina governor holds COVID-19 press conference

 A record of over 8,000 cases were reported in a single day last week, and hospitalizations are also at record levels.
CBS News
Britain's longest-suffering Covid patient returns home [Video]

Britain's longest-suffering Covid patient returns home

The man believed to be Britain's longest-suffering Covid patient has returned home after 186 days in hospital and 36 days in a nursing home. Taxi driver Ali Sakallioglu, who's 56, caught the virus at the end of March and spent three months in a coma. He suffered a heart attack, liver failure and lung failure. Three times his family were told to say their goodbyes. Despite doctors thinking he would not make it, Ali has come out the other side. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:23Published
Care home testing scheme begins in England [Video]

Care home testing scheme begins in England

A pilot scheme, using rapid-result Covid tests, is underway at 20 care homes across England. Families are now able to touch their loved ones for the first time since March. The test only takes 30 minutes and could be the solution to ending many months of separation. The Government hopes that families will be able to visit elderly relatives in care homes across England by Christmas. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Nepal celebrates Bhai tika amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Nepal celebrates Bhai tika amid coronavirus pandemic

Nepal on Monday celebrated the sibling festival of Bhai Tika with less fanfare and gaiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the toll in the Himalayan Nation. On the occasion of Bhai..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 52,147 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 52,147

The UK death toll for coronavirus has risen to 52,147 after the Governmentannounced a further 213 people had died of the virus within 28 days of testingpositive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus case numbers in America now higher than 11 million [Video]

Coronavirus case numbers in America now higher than 11 million

Records for new case numbers have been reported nationwide.

Credit: KHSLPublished