Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 598

The man believed to be Britain's longest-suffering Covid patient has returned home after 186 days in hospital and 36 days in a nursing home. Taxi driver Ali Sakallioglu, who's 56, caught the virus at the end of March and spent three months in a coma. He suffered a heart attack, liver failure and lung failure. Three times his family were told to say their goodbyes. Despite doctors thinking he would not make it, Ali has come out the other side. Report by Thomasl.
A pilot scheme, using rapid-result Covid tests, is underway at 20 care homes across England. Families are now able to touch their loved ones for the first time since March. The test only takes 30 minutes and could be the solution to ending many months of separation. The Government hopes that families will be able to visit elderly relatives in care homes across England by Christmas. Report by Thomasl.