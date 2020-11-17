That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw Election

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is not backing down from his explosive claim regarding Sen.

Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

A Republican himself, Raffensperger told CNN Monday that Graham had hinted to him in a phone call that he should try to discard some ballots in Georgia.

A recount is underway in Georgia after the state went for President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential election.

It was just an implication of, 'Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out.'

Brad Raffensperger Georgia Secretary of State The Republican also says Graham also inquired if he could discard all mail-in ballots from counties that had shown higher rates of unmatched signatures.

Fraudulently altering a federal election vote tally is a federal crime.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.