Moose Share a Pumpkin on the Porch

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Occurred on November 10, 2020 / Anchorage, Alaska, USAInfo from Licensor: We heard an odd noise at the door and thought the cat had accidentally gotten out and wanted back in.

When we opened the door, we discovered two moose right on our doorstep sharing a delicious leftover pumpkin from Halloween.

Even though they were inches away, the moose didn't mind our presence as we recorded the exciting event.


