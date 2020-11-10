Global  
 

Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England

England manager Gareth Southgate backs Jack Grealish to handle the pressures of international football.


Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

Gareth Southgate rejects claims that the final Nations League game againstIceland is a dead rubber, asserting that players always want to play forEngland will be motivated.

 England manager Gareth Southgate defends the current international break saying teams are managing the situation "as best we can".
 England manager Gareth Southgate defends the current international break saying teams are managing the situation "as best we can".
Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.

Jack Grealish Jack Grealish English association football player

 England manager Gareth Southgate hails Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish's "outstanding" performance in his side's defeat by Belgium.
England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

 Grealish has impressed again for Aston Villa this season, but can he force his way into the England side?
Gareth Southgate admitted he was impressed with Jack Grealish as the England winger sparkled and...
Jack Grealish has been named in England’s starting XI for their friendly against the Republic of...
It seems as though every time an English midfielder does something mildly interesting, we all shout,...
England manager Gareth Southgate said he knew he would see Jack Grealish play with 'bravery' against Belgium, and said the Aston Villa man should be 'delighted' with his..

Gareth Southgate praised the performance of Jack Grealish in England's Nations League defeat to Belgium.

England boss Gareth Southgate says that the external pressure put on him to select Jack Grealish for the national team comes with the job, comparing it to former Three Lions boss Sven-Göran..

