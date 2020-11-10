Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England

Grealish has impressed again for Aston Villa this season, but can he force his way into the England side?

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.

England manager Gareth Southgate defends the current international break saying teams are managing the situation "as best we can".

Southgate: Greatest honour to play for your country Gareth Southgate rejects claims that the final Nations League game againstIceland is a dead rubber, asserting that players always want to play forEngland will be motivated.

