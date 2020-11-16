Global  
 

Dolly Parton's Donation Helped Fund Moderna's Breakthrough Coronavirus Vaccine Research

In April, less than a month after Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University.

More than seven months later, it's been revealed that the legendary performer's donation helped fund Cambridge-based Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, which this week became the second coronavirus vaccine with a stunningly high success rate.

Katie Johnston reports.


