Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reporter Update: Local Doctor Takes Part In Moderna Vaccine Trials

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Reporter Update: Local Doctor Takes Part In Moderna Vaccine Trials

Reporter Update: Local Doctor Takes Part In Moderna Vaccine Trials

KDKA's Amy Wadas talks to a local doctor who is taking part in the Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

N.J. Journalist Takes Part In Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trials [Video]

N.J. Journalist Takes Part In Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with Lindy Washburn, who said she was happy to do her part in the country's ongoing quest to develop a vaccine.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Moderna Announced Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is Nearly 95% Effective [Video]

Moderna Announced Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is Nearly 95% Effective

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine provides strong protection against the virus -- nearly 95% effective. KDKA's Amy Wadas spoke to the woman who has been leading the trials here in Pittsburgh.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:29Published
Moderna's 'Highly Effective' COVID-19 Vaccine Has South Florida Connection [Video]

Moderna's 'Highly Effective' COVID-19 Vaccine Has South Florida Connection

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports on the clinical trials at UM that has helped with the vaccine's development.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published