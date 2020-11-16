Reporter Update: Local Doctor Takes Part In Moderna Vaccine Trials

KDKA's Amy Wadas talks to a local doctor who is taking part in the Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials.



Related videos from verified sources N.J. Journalist Takes Part In Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trials



CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with Lindy Washburn, who said she was happy to do her part in the country's ongoing quest to develop a vaccine. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:07 Published 17 hours ago Moderna Announced Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is Nearly 95% Effective



Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine provides strong protection against the virus -- nearly 95% effective. KDKA's Amy Wadas spoke to the woman who has been leading the trials here in Pittsburgh. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:29 Published 21 hours ago Moderna's 'Highly Effective' COVID-19 Vaccine Has South Florida Connection



CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports on the clinical trials at UM that has helped with the vaccine's development. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:51 Published 23 hours ago