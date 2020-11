Related videos from verified sources Local officials react to DeWine's warning of another shutdown



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine outlined plans Wednesday to reissue the statewide masking order and warned of another possible statewide shutdown as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across the region. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:03 Published 6 days ago Governor DeWine announces internal review of nursing home operations



Governor DeWine announces internal review of nursing home operations Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:03 Published on September 30, 2020