The Baltimore Ravens want to help struggling families in Baltimore this Thanksgiving.



Related videos from verified sources Catholic Charities Hands Out Thanksgiving Turkeys



Brooklyn families in need are getting a helping hand for Thanksgiving. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:41 Published 4 hours ago Ravens Handing Out Free Turkeys Before Thanksgiving



The Ravens are hosting several turkey distribution events before Thanksgiving to families around the area. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:45 Published 4 hours ago 10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts You Never Knew



10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts , You Never Knew. Here are some surprising facts about Turkey Day that you can share over your holiday meal. 1. , There isn’t proof that the colonists and Native.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 1 day ago