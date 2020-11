Twitter sets a hacker to catch hackers Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:09s - Published Twitter sets a hacker to catch hackers Twitter has hired famed hacker Peiter Zatko, better known by the handle 'Mudge', to run security. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. 0

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Peiter Zatko Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security Social media giant Twitter Inc, under an increased threat of regulation and plagued by serious security breaches, is appointing one of the world's best-regarded..

WorldNews 14 hours ago