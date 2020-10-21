Brooklyn ex-con busted for threatening Gov. Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa

Police Crack Down On Illegal Halloween Warehouse PartiesThe actions in New York City and over the river in Newark came as Gov. Andrew Cuomo changes coronavirus travel quarantine rules. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports
Gov. Andrew Cuomo: COVID-19 Infection Rates Decreasing In New York Micro-ClustersGov. Andrew Cuomo says progress is being made in New York in reducing the infection rate in problem areas.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus BriefingGov. Andrew Cuomo discussed the ongoing COVID battle in New York State and changes to "micro-clusters."