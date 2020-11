Lil Wayne in big trouble? Lil Wayne could face up to 10 years in prison Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Lil Wayne in big trouble? Lil Wayne could face up to 10 years in prison Lil Wayne could face up to 10 years in prison after being charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years



Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago