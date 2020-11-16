Global  
 

NFL to Make History With First All-Black Officiating Crew

NFL to Make History With First All-Black Officiating Crew.

Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be one for the history books.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent spoke about the occasion.

This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, .., Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, via Bleacher Report.

... their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game, Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, via Bleacher Report.

The officials will include Jerome Boger, Barry Anderson, Julian Mapp, Carl Johnson.

Dale Shaw, Anthony Jeffries and Greg Steed.

65-year-old Boger, who will head the unit, has become one of the NFL's most distinguished referees during his 17 seasons with the league


