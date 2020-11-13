Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030

Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by 2030, BorisJohnson has confirmed as he set out his 10-point plan for a “green industrialrevolution”.

The move brings the ban on new conventional cars and vans forwardby a decade, from a planned date of 2040, though the sale of hybrid vehicleswill still be allowed until 2035, the Prime Minister said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson's saboteur is back, and looking strangely familiar

 I see Boris Johnson continues to be a thorn in the prime minister’s side. It has been his political role for more than a decade, so maybe we shouldn’t be..
WorldNews
'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister [Video]

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Plea to Boris Johnson as Covid 'ravages' Hull

 Council bosses call on the prime minister to help as cases in Hull rise to 770 per 100,000 people.
BBC News

U.K.'s Boris Johnson self-isolating due to COVID exposure as world deals with surge

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with another politician who tested positive for COVID-19. It comes as his..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

2030 ban of new petrol and diesel cars: what will it mean for you?

The ban on new sales of petrol and diesel cars is expected to be brought forward from 2035 to 2030....
Which? - Published Also reported by •HinduUpworthy


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, five years...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and...
Upworthy - Published

EV drivers welcome reports of ‘petrol and diesel ban by 2030’

An organisation representing electric vehicle drivers has welcomed reports that the ban on sales of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 New User Interface Driver Information Module [Video]

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 New User Interface Driver Information Module

The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:11Published
Would UK be ready for 2030 new petrol car ban? [Video]

Would UK be ready for 2030 new petrol car ban?

The BBC understands the government is set to announce it will bring 2040's ban forward by a decade.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Towing Capability [Video]

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Towing Capability

The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:28Published