Eighth federal execution of the year set for Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns

There's another federal execution set for this week amid pandemic concerns.

Will be held "remotely".

We're just "2"-days away from the next "federal execution" in terre haute.

It'll take place at the prison "on thursday".

"orlando hall" will be the 8th prisoner executed at the prison "since mid-july".

Concerns about covid-19 have been steady over the last few months.

As of air time..

We know..

That "3"-inmates have died at the complex "after positive covid-19 tests".

"the bureau of prisons" reports..

"63-"active inmate cases" and "13"-"active staff cases" at the complex.

We asked "the prison" again about precautions.

"a spokesperson tells us"..

That "temperature checks" and "masks" are still required for those attending.

We also received "the same statement" as before.

It says..

"the bureau of prisons" is concerned about the health of "inmates",