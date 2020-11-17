Don't Tell A Soul Movie - Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson, Mena Suvari

Don't Tell A Soul Movie trailer (2021) - Plot synopsis: Two thieving teenage brothers, stealing money to help their sick mom, match wits with a troubled security guard stuck at the bottom of a forgotten well.

Directed by Alex McAulay starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson, Mena Suvari release date January 15, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)