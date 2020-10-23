Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lighthouse of Michigan holding virtual Dancing with the Detroit Stars this weekend

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:14s - Published
Lighthouse of Michigan holding virtual Dancing with the Detroit Stars this weekend

Lighthouse of Michigan holding virtual Dancing with the Detroit Stars this weekend

For countless families, when COVID-19 invaded, it literally wiped life as they knew completely away.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Detroit public schools suspending all in-person instruction due to rise in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Detroit public schools suspending all in-person instruction due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Detroit public schools suspending all in-person instruction due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:07Published
7 UpFront: Ann Arbor mayor on COVID-19 concerns surrounding the big game [Video]

7 UpFront: Ann Arbor mayor on COVID-19 concerns surrounding the big game

This weekend features the annual rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State and this year it's at the Big House.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:44Published
7 UpFront: East Lansing's mayor outlines COVID concerns as Big 10 football begins [Video]

7 UpFront: East Lansing's mayor outlines COVID concerns as Big 10 football begins

Big Ten college football returns this weekend with both Michigan and Michigan State taking to the field.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:51Published