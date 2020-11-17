Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrate Friendsgiving This Year With Limited-edition Pizzas Inspired by Mickey Mouse and

Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Celebrate Friendsgiving This Year With Limited-edition Pizzas Inspired by Mickey Mouse and
The pizzas will be available at select pizzerias in several U.S. cities.

You Might Like