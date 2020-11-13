Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New COVID Restrictions

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:27s - Published
New COVID Restrictions

New COVID Restrictions

Because of the surge in COVID cases throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker issued more restrictions affecting everything from museums to retail spaces.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How Colorado’s new COVID restrictions affect restaurants, last call

Starting Friday, Denver and several other counties will tighten their coronavirus restrictions,...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsNewsdayUSATODAY.com


Trump Covid Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas Walks Back Tweet Urging People to ‘Rise Up’ Against Michigan Governor’s New Pandemic Restrictions

Trump Covid Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas Walks Back Tweet Urging People to ‘Rise Up’ Against Michigan Governor’s New Pandemic Restrictions Dr. Scott Atlas walked back a tweet urging people to "rise up" against new Covid restrictions imposed...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Cuomo COVID Curfew Takes Effect Friday Night Across NY as City Prepares to Close Schools

New COVID restrictions go into effect Friday night across New York state imposing curfews on...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Pa. Health Secretary Unveils New Travel Restriction [Video]

Reporter Update: Pa. Health Secretary Unveils New Travel Restriction

KDKA's Nicole Ford has more on the news of new travel guidelines for Pennsylvania as the number of coronavirus cases continues to go up.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:51Published
Gov. Larry Hogan Announces New COVID Restrictions (Nov. 17, 2020) [Video]

Gov. Larry Hogan Announces New COVID Restrictions (Nov. 17, 2020)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced new actions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state after for the second time this month, the daily case numbers have surpassed 2,000.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 44:56Published
Tri-State Governors Concerned About COVID And Thanksgiving [Video]

Tri-State Governors Concerned About COVID And Thanksgiving

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, new restrictions are now in effect in New Jersey, and there is growing concern the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could turn into a super-spreader event...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published