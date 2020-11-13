|
|
|
New COVID Restrictions
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:27s - Published
New COVID Restrictions
Because of the surge in COVID cases throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker issued more restrictions affecting everything from museums to retail spaces.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Starting Friday, Denver and several other counties will tighten their coronavirus restrictions,...
Denver Post - Published
Also reported by •bizjournals •Newsday •USATODAY.com
|
Dr. Scott Atlas walked back a tweet urging people to "rise up" against new Covid restrictions imposed...
Mediaite - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
New COVID restrictions go into effect Friday night across New York state imposing curfews on...
Upworthy - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|