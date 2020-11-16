Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls

[NFA] Ten months into America’s worst health crisis in a century, and as COVID-19 cases surge worse than ever, the country’s front line workers are fighting misinformation, resistance to restrictions and general pandemic fatigue. And they're speaking out. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the beheading of top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray. Zuckerberg responded, "No, that's not what our policies would suggest us do in this case."