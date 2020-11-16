Global  
 

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls

[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump.

Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White House.

'We're more than double' prior surge -Omaha nurse [Video]

[NFA] Ten months into America’s worst health crisis in a century, and as COVID-19 cases surge worse than ever, the country’s front line workers are fighting misinformation, resistance to restrictions and general pandemic fatigue. And they're speaking out. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Trump Plan to Sell Arctic Oil Leases Will Face Challenges

 If lease sales happen in the final days of the Trump administration, they may face disputes in court or could be reversed by the Biden administration.
Biden transition: Harris returns to Senate for first time since becoming VP-elect

 Senator Kamala Harris has returned to the Capitol for the first time as United States Vice-President-elect.Harris voted against Judy Shelton, a controversial..
Biden picks for top White House jobs draw contrast with Trump not only on policy but also style

 Biden is filling out his West Wing even as Trump continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3 election with lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Senate blocks controversial Trump nominee to Fed board

 Shelton's nomination was stalled on a procedural vote, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a key vote.
Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account [Video]

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the beheading of top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray. Zuckerberg responded, "No, that's not what our policies would suggest us do in this case."

US election: President-elect Joe Biden appoints new key White House staff

 President-elect Joe Biden announced a raft of top White House staff positions on Tuesday, drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign and some of his closest..
Biden hiring White House staff members as he presses on with transition

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce more White House staff members today as he presses ahead with his transition. He's also urging Congress to pass more..
Biden picks for top White House jobs draw contrast with Trump not only on policy but also style

Biden is filling out his West Wing even as Trump continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3...
Biden Names Top Campaign Staff, Congressman to White House Roles

Joe Biden on Tuesday named several top advisers from his election campaign and a Democrat congressman...
Biden administration to chase Trump family out of White House using comically large broom

Biden administration to chase Trump family out of White House using comically large broom Plans are already in motion to physically sweep the Trump administration out of the White House after...
President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition Plans [Video]

Despite warnings about the potential danger, President Donald Trump is pulling troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq. This comes as President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with his transition plans;..

Biden reportedly doesn't want Trump investigated after he leaves office [Video]

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH [Video]

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

