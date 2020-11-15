Todd Fuhrman: If Drew Brees doesn't return, Jameis Winston will bring Saints a Super Bowl | FOX BET LIVE

With Drew Brees out due to injury, Jameis Winston is heading the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Todd Fuhrman makes the case that Jameis can not only come out on top against the Falcons, but with the Saints' defensive strength, he could lead them to the Super Bowl.