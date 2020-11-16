Lex Coronavirus

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

To try and stop the spread of the virus.

Ots image:right lexington covid-19 cases coronavirus 5.jpg lexington has surpassed a record it set in september for coronavirus.

Fs vo bullets:no lexington coronavirus cases source: lexington-fayette county health dept.

New cases: 245 ... the lexington- fayette county health department announced 245 new covid-19 cases.

That brings the total number of cases this month to 2,838... breaking the record of 2,804 cases set in september today's numbers push the overall total since the start of the pandemic in march to 14,171.

Some good news.... there were no new deaths... leaving that number at 104.

The health department calls the surge in new covid-19 cases before the thanksgiving and christmas holiday "very