Coronavirus in KY

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
That's tonight's top story at five.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new deaths: 33 total deaths: 1, ... governor andy beshear announced 33 coronavirus- related deaths.

We have now lost almost 17-hundred kentuckians to the virus.

We are also seeing our third highest day of new covid-19 cases.... with 2,931.

The three days with the highest number of cases have been in november.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 142,008.

The governor also says we have entered dangerous territory in the positivity rate... which is now at nine-point-one percent.

The governor says the skyrocketing number of new cases is overwhelming contact tracers and beginning to overwhelm healthcare workers.

He is asking people to take the virus serious and take precautions to protect family, friends and frontline workers they may one day need.

