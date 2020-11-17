North Delhi Mayor inspects Hindu Rao Hospital amid surge in COVID cases

Amid surge in COVID-19 infections in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash inspected the Hindu Rao Hospital on November 17.

Mayor interacted with the hospital doctors and took stock of the situation.

The civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital has been earmarked for COVID-19 patients.

The national capital reported 6,396 new COVID positive cases, 4,421 recoveries and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total number of cases stand at 4,95,598 includes 7,812 deaths.