Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Delhi Mayor inspects Hindu Rao Hospital amid surge in COVID cases

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
North Delhi Mayor inspects Hindu Rao Hospital amid surge in COVID cases

North Delhi Mayor inspects Hindu Rao Hospital amid surge in COVID cases

Amid surge in COVID-19 infections in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash inspected the Hindu Rao Hospital on November 17.

Mayor interacted with the hospital doctors and took stock of the situation.

The civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital has been earmarked for COVID-19 patients.

The national capital reported 6,396 new COVID positive cases, 4,421 recoveries and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total number of cases stand at 4,95,598 includes 7,812 deaths.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jai Prakash Indian politician


North Delhi North Delhi District of Delhi in India


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Report: Prison didn't isolate inmates who tested positive for COVID-19

 The watchdog said Oakdale officials did not isolate nearly 100 asymptomatic inmates who tested positive for the virus, permitting them to continue using showers,..
CBS News

University of Alabama Sorority to Throw Massive Party Amid Pandemic

 Forget your side of mashed potatoes ... this Thanksgiving holiday may come with a side of COVID-19 after a University of Alabama sorority got the OK to throw a..
TMZ.com

Harvey Weinstein Very Ill, COVID Likely

 Harvey Weinstein is in isolation with 101-degree temperature, and doctors believe he has COVID ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources with direct knowledge..
TMZ.com
St. Pete Mayor warns if COVID cases stay high, new rules possible [Video]

St. Pete Mayor warns if COVID cases stay high, new rules possible

As COVID-19 numbers continue to climb statewide, one local mayor has a strong warning. Mayor Rick Kriseman in St. Petersburg says if COVID-19 cases don’t go down, the city could be forced to put strict new rules in place.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

New respiratory care area at Osage & St. Ansgar [Video]

New respiratory care area at Osage & St. Ansgar

Mitchell County Regional Health Center has created a respiratory care area in two locations.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Long Lines At Covid-19 Testing Sites Ahead Of Thanksgiving [Video]

Long Lines At Covid-19 Testing Sites Ahead Of Thanksgiving

With Covid-19 cases spiking nationwide, lines for testing have swelled to hours of waiting. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published
Overwhelming the hospital system will increase the COVID-19 death rate [Video]

Overwhelming the hospital system will increase the COVID-19 death rate

Through the success of the medical community, the death rate from COVID-19 has decreased. But maintaining that low mortality rate involves preventing hospital systems from becoming overwhelmed.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:52Published