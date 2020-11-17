Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Knox County passes budget with COVID-19 impacts in mind

Families..

Businesses..

And even local governments are feeling the impacts of covid-19.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how knox county is preparing for the financial impact ..

While still moving forward with investments.

Gar} "knox county has completed its budget.

Like many other things this year...covid-19 played a big part."

For businesses in knox county...the impacts of covid-19 are being felt right now.

But those effects have a trickle down effect for county government.

"what we wanted to do was take the effects of the covid and try to spread it out over two years.

2021 and 2022.

The reason we did that is because 2022 will really be a rough year."

Local government sees the impact in terms of less income taxes..

And gas taxes.

Knox county unoffically made its budget a two year budget.

While they can only submit for 2021...they have already made plans for 2022.

Those plans don't change much financially...there are investments planned.

"we will continue to make investments in roads in the county.

One road in particular is at the industrial park.

We're making investments industrial development as well with our kcdc."

The 2021 budget has officially been passed on to the state for approval.

But as days turn into months covid-19 will still play a big role in what comes next.

"the unfortunate answer is the potential impact is unlimited.

We still don't know."

Gar} "county leaders say they plan to continue their investment in the recently completed pantheon business incubator.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."