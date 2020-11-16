Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Masters for $300 Million

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Masters for $300 Million

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Masters for $300 Million

The folklore singer said Monday that she is in the process of re-recording her first five albums


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sara Bareilles Supports Taylor Swift After Scooter Braun Sells Her Masters

Seventeen months after Scooter Braun bought Taylor Swift‘s master recordings of her first six...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! OnlineRadar OnlineJust Jared JrAceShowbizUpworthy


Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun's Drama: A Full Timeline of What Happened with Her Master Recordings

Since 2019, Taylor Swift has been in the midst of a feud with Scooter Braun and there had been so...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Radar OnlineAceShowbizUpworthy


Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun tried to ‘silence her forever’ before selling her back catalogue for $300 million

Taylor Swift has addressed reports that Scooter Braun has sold the master recordings to her first six...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Radar OnlineAceShowbiz



Related videos from verified sources

Post Malone Shades Drake & Taylor Swift Calls Out Scooter Braun [Video]

Post Malone Shades Drake & Taylor Swift Calls Out Scooter Braun

Post Malone Shades Drake & Taylor Swift Calls Out Scooter Braun

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:11Published
Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Master Recordings [Video]

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Master Recordings

The Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun feud is very much back on. The Grammy Award-winner is speaking out after Braun sold her master recordings for $300 million.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:29Published
BTS Tease New Music Video, Ariana Grande Drops '34+35' Video & More News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Tease New Music Video, Ariana Grande Drops '34+35' Video & More News | Billboard News

BTS Tease New Music Video, Ariana Grande Drops '34+35' Video & More News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:18Published