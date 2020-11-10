Global  
 

Hogan Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions To Take Effect In Maryland

Hogan Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions To Take Effect In Maryland
Hogan Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions To Take Effect In Maryland

Hogan issues new Covid-19 restrictions as Maryland enters 'danger zone' and MoCo approves tighter rules

Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced a reduction in restaurant capacity statewide and issued...
Maryland imposes new restrictions on restaurants, retail amid Covid surge

As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Maryland, the state is cracking down on...
Hogan allocates $70M for emergency Covid response as counties tighten restrictions

Maryland will allocate $70 million in federal funding toward initiatives aimed at bolstering the...
Gov. Hogan announces sweeping new restrictions, amid major spike in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Gov. Larry Hogan Announces New COVID Restrictions (Nov. 17, 2020) [Video]

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced new actions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state after for the second time this month, the daily case numbers have surpassed 2,000.

Tri-State Governors Concerned About COVID And Thanksgiving [Video]

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, new restrictions are now in effect in New Jersey, and there is growing concern the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could turn into a super-spreader event...

