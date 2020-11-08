Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war.

Colette Luke has the latest.

President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before he leaves office, stopping short of the complete withdrawal he pledged to carry out by Christmas.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who Trump installed last week after firing Mark Esper, made the announcement on Tuesday at the Pentagon and also outlined a modest withdrawal of forces in Iraq, reducing troop levels there from 3,000 to 2,500.

“By January 15th, 2021, our forces, their size in Afghanistan will be 2,500 troops.

Our forces in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same date.

This is consistent with our established plans and strategic objectives supported by the American people and does not equate to a change in US policy or objectives." White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien afterwards went further, telling reporters that Trump hoped that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq in the spring.

“By May, it is President Trump's hope that they will all come home safely and in their entirety." Trump’s decision to limit himself to a partial withdrawal in Afghanistan was first reported by Reuters on Monday and triggered a rebuke from senior Republicans who fear it will undermine security and hurt fragile peace talks with the Taliban.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday again warned against any major changes in U.S. defense or foreign policy right now: “I think its extremely important here in the next couple of months not to have any earth-shaking changes in regard to defense and foreign policy.

Uh, I think a precipitous draw-down in either Afghanistan or Iraq would be a mistake.

I've so said publicly yesterday, and I hope thats precisely where these discussions end up." The withdrawals could hand President-elect Joe Biden a new set of challenges when he takes office on Jan.

20.

U.S. and Afghan officials are warning of troubling levels of violence by Taliban insurgents and persistent Taliban links to al Qaeda.

It was those ties that triggered U.S. military intervention in 2001 following the al Qaeda Sept.

11 attacks on the U.S., leaving thousands of American and allied troops dead since then in America’s longest war.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH [Video]

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published

Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's..
USATODAY.com

Pentagon drawing down troops in Afghanistan

 The move comes days after President Trump replaced his defense secretary.
CBS News

Donald Trump to pull thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves office

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday confirmed plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision is in line with..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Lindsey Graham’s Long-Shot Mission to Unravel the Election Results

 With unsubstantiated claims of vote-counting errors and calls to officials in several states, the South Carolina senator seems bent on reversing Joe Biden’s..
NYTimes.com

Trump ally McCarthy reelected leader of House GOP

 Rep. Kevin McCarthy easily won reelection as House Republican leader Tuesday, a stunning turnaround as the entire GOP leadership team was rewarded by their..
USATODAY.com
Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls [Video]

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls

[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White House. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Democrats, GOP far apart on stimulus relief as Trump focuses on election lawsuits

 Democratic congressional leaders are pleading with Republicans to work out a coronavirus stimulus bill, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the two..
CBS News

GOP senators say they're unaware of fraud in their races as Trump disputes election

 Many Republican senators have held off on congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President Trump pushes baseless allegations of voter fraud...
CBS News
'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden [Video]

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:29Published
Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:29Published

Christopher C. Miller Christopher C. Miller US government official


Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

'We're more than double' prior surge -Omaha nurse [Video]

'We're more than double' prior surge -Omaha nurse

[NFA] Ten months into America’s worst health crisis in a century, and as COVID-19 cases surge worse than ever, the country’s front line workers are fighting misinformation, resistance to restrictions and general pandemic fatigue. And they're speaking out. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:32Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republicans learned to live with Big Tech in latest CEO hearing

 Photo by Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images

When Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) initially called for Tuesday’s hearing with the chief..
The Verge
Emboldened GOP lays out priorities for Florida's next legislative session [Video]

Emboldened GOP lays out priorities for Florida's next legislative session

Florida’s lawmakers returned to the capitol to swear in their new members, Tuesday. The typically jovial organizational session was more reserved this year, as COVID concerns weighed heavy.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:49Published

Robert C. O'Brien Robert C. O'Brien US National Security Advisor

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden [Video]

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser [Video]

Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said in an interview released on Monday but taped the week of November 9th, that he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and "obviously things look like that now."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

"Looks Like Biden Has Won Election": Trump National Security Advisor

 U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said on Monday he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe..
WorldNews

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

Pentagon plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Iraq in Trump's waning days

 The Pentagon announced plans to reduce troops levels to 2,500 in both Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving a residual force in both countries as President Donald Trump..
USATODAY.com

Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq

 The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a..
WorldNews

US election: Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

 US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time, shattering one of the few remaining..
New Zealand Herald

Trump Stacks the Pentagon and Intel Agencies With Loyalists. To What End?

 So far, there is no evidence the appointees harbor a secret agenda or arrived with an action plan. But their sudden appearance amounts to a purge of the..
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

President Trump is expected to order troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq

Trump has previously cut troop levels. These cuts would take effect by before president-elect Joe...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldeuronewsBelfast TelegraphSky NewsMediaite


US to cut troop levels to 2,500 each in Iraq and Afghanistan

Acting defence secretary Christopher Miller has announced plans to reduce US troop levels in Iraq and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxMENAFN.comMediaite



Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition Plans [Video]

President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition Plans

Despite warnings about the potential danger, President Donald Trump is pulling troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq. This comes as President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with his transition plans;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:50Published
Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down [Video]

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism? [Video]

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:23Published