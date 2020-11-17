Pieces of a Woman Movie - Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Sarah Snook, Molly Parker

Pieces of a Woman Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy.

Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court.

Directed by Kornel Mundruczo, written by Kata Weber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, PIECES OF A WOMAN is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

Directed by Kornel Mundruczo starring Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Sarah Snook, Molly Parker, Jimmie Fails, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie release date December 30, 2020 (in select U.S. theaters), January 7, 2021 (on Netflix globally)