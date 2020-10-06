Records broken around the world on Guinness World Records Day 2020



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Guinness World Records Reference book listing world records 6-year-old Arham Om Talsania becomes world’s youngest computer programmer



6-year-old Ahmedabad resident Arham Om Talsania has become the world’s youngest computer programmer. Talsania has entered Guinness World Record as the World's Youngest Computer Programmer by clearing the Python programming language. The Class 2 student has broken the record previously held by British citizen of Pakistani origin Muhammad Hamza Shahzad. ‘I want to thank my mother and father for all their help,’ Talsania said. Arham Talsania’s father Om Talsania who is a software engineer said that his son had developed an interest in coding and he taught him the basics of programming. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970 BTS Breaks Record as Band Attracts Over 100 Million Viewers



The latest virtual concert from BTS, "Map of the Soul ON:E," attracted more than 100 million viewers Saturday. The pay-per-view event beat their last concert in June, "BANG BANG CON The Live," which broke the Guinness World Record for most viewers for a music concert livestream, with more than three-quarters of a million fans from the BTS ARMY in 100 countries. The South Korean seven-piece performed on four huge stages, and fans were able to choose between six different screens. The concert comes soon after the massive success of the band's first single entirely in English, "Dynamite," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month, and stayed there for three weeks. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58 Published now US teenager breaks world record for longest female legs



Guinness World Records reveals that Maci Currin has officially achieved thetitle for the longest legs (female), with her right leg measuring 134.3cm, andher left 135.267cm. Maci, 17, from Texas, has earned herself a spot in the newGuinness World Records 2021 edition. She surpassed the record held byEkaterina Lisina (Russia) whose right leg measured 132.2cm, and her left132.8cm. Maci, who is 6ft 10in, hopes her record will inspire tall womenacross the world, and the advice she would pass to others with a uniquephysical attribute would be “don’t hide it, embrace it”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970