Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government must ‘come clean’ over coronavirus deals as watchdog reveals failings

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Government must ‘come clean’ over coronavirus deals as watchdog reveals failings

Government must ‘come clean’ over coronavirus deals as watchdog reveals failings

Ministers set aside normal standards of transparency as they scrambled tosecure £18 billion of supplies and services in response to the coronaviruscrisis, the public spending watchdog has concluded.

Firms recommended by MPs,peers and ministers’ offices were given priority as the Government racedagainst the rest of the world to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) ,the National Audit Office found.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Thai protesters, police clash as MPs mull charter change

 Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand battled police who sought to keep them from entering the grounds of Parliament.The protesters were trying to press for..
New Zealand Herald

Russia moves to protect Putin from prosecution

 Russian MPs back an immunity bill that would protect President Putin and his family for life.
BBC News
French MPs mull criminalising the sharing of police pictures online [Video]

French MPs mull criminalising the sharing of police pictures online

France is debating a new law that would make it illegal to share images of police officers on social media.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published

Covid surge in Delhi casts shadow on winter session

 Amid mounting speculation about the schedule of the winter session of Parliament — where it will be delayed or even merged with the Budget session — due to..
IndiaTimes

National Audit Office (United Kingdom) National Audit Office (United Kingdom)