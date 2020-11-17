Government must ‘come clean’ over coronavirus deals as watchdog reveals failings

Ministers set aside normal standards of transparency as they scrambled tosecure £18 billion of supplies and services in response to the coronaviruscrisis, the public spending watchdog has concluded.

Firms recommended by MPs,peers and ministers’ offices were given priority as the Government racedagainst the rest of the world to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) ,the National Audit Office found.