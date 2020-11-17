TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney

TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's TOM AND JERRY The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself.

But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry's new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable... work together to save the day.

Directed by Tim Story starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, Pallavi Sharda, Ken Jeong release date 2021 (in theaters)