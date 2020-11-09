Olmsted County seeing more COVID-19 cases

Global  
 

First tonight ?

"* we want to take a closer look at the rising number of cases locally.

5 people per day..

?

*- that's how many the olmsted county public health department says is being hospitalized with the virus.

It's not just hospitalization s seeing an uptick... at least 130 new covid19 cases are being confirmed in the county daily.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall sat in on today's olmsted county board of commissioners meeting ?

"* where the startling statistics were discussed.

Jeremy.

George and katie, the numbers are intimidating ?

"* and cases continue to exponentially increasining in the state.

Public health is uring people to do their part to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

According to olmsted county's director of public health, graham briggs ?

"* out of the state's 53?

"* hundred 14 confirmed covid?

"*19 cases... about 900 of those are considered active in the community.

Meaning if people don't quarantine ?

"* they could easily be spreading the this virus is running fast.

We've been running physically as fast as it to keep up with it but it's getting further and further ahead of us now and much resources were pumping into to this.

Were red lighting our system and were not able to keep up with this at this point due to the increase in covid?

"*19 cases *- briggs is urging residents to self?

"*isolate if they suspect they've been exposed to the virus... also ?

"* due to the surge in cases ?

"* contact tracers are no longer able to keep up with the demand in notifying people who may have been exposed.

Briggs says you can help out public health ?

"* by calling people you came in contact with.

Thank you jeremy.

Briggs also recommends limiting thanksgiving to people in your household unless if others joining in on the




