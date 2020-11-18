Community mourns after beloved business owner killed in Hwy 99 pileup

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 8 minutes ago

Action News Now Kristian Lopez shares how the ridge community is mourning the loss.

A beloved business owner and Camp Fire survivor from Paradise was among those killed in a weekend pileup on Highway 99 near Gridley.

Linda schooling/knew victim: we've lost somebody, like a guardian angel in our community.

Linda schooling says she will never forget how "inderpal" rajput - also known as andy....was there for them during the camp fire.

Linda schooling: he just did things for the community to help us.

I needed gas and propane that was the only place in paradise that was open.

He kept the pumps open for us and later got a generator so he could keep the pumps on for us.

Family members say rajput, a camp fire survivor, and beloved gas station owner from paradise is among the victims of saturday's multi- vehicle crash on highway 99.

His son, vic singh who did not want to talk on camera told me his dad died a hero....he was struck by a car while trying to help another crash victim who was trapped... kristian: singh says his dad was heading to live oak after working a late shift at the familys gas station here in paradise.

But never made it home.

Schooling: that sounds like him...yeah... the family lost their home during the camp fire and had been staying in live oak while it was being rebuilt.

Schooling says the impact rajput had on the paradise community will never be forgotten.

Schooling: that support was there for us and him doing that out of the kindness of his heart made him a pretty special person.

Kristian: singh says what he wants people to remember most about his father is his kindness towards others.

Reporting in paradise kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Rajput is survived by his wife and five kids.

The family's home in paradise is almost done being rebuilt they plan to move back in just a couple of months.

