Huntsville Fire And Rescue Hiring Firefighters

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

Grace Campbell spoke with a firefighter about the safety measures the department takes to keep first responders safe during the pandemic.

New this evening - leaders with huntsville fire and rescue need to hire more firefighters.

The department's fire recruiter told us they are seeing a few more firefighters retire this year than in previous years, and the coronavirus may be the reason behind it.

Waay 31's grace campbell spoke with a firefighter about the safety measures the department takes to keep our first responders safe during the pandemic.

Christopher webber's been with huntsville fire and rescue for two years and he told me when he's gearing up to go on a rescue, fear of the coronavirus is the last thing on his mind because the department gives them all the equipment they need to stay safe.

I'd be putting on some of the firefighter equipment, not the ppe bc i wouldn't want to waste it pkg: christopher webber, firefighter: "anything we need, they're right on top of it getting it to us.

We do checks on our equipment and our ppe every morning, make sure we have enough if we're getting low on something they'll bring it that day."

Huntsville fire and rescue recruiter cory green says about half the department is at the age where they can retire, and while getting exposed to the virus may be in the back of their minds cory green: "they've dealt with dangerous situations their whole career.

The covid is something serious and something we should be concerned about but i think our guys are trained to deal with all type of events."

They're prepared for any situation because of their continuous training.

Cory green: "we're handling, we're stretching our guys a little thinner than we're used to, but our guys are highly trained and able to handle the situations."

Webber says there's never a dull day working for the department.

Christopher webber: "i mean every day's an adventure.

You could be doing cpr in the morning, fighting a fire at lunch and recovering an injured hiker after supper, so there's a vast variety of things that we do, it's not just fighting fires, it's not just medical calls."

In huntsville, grace campbell waay 31 news huntsville fire and rescue plans to start accepting applications on monday.

If you want to join the team, you'll have about a month to do so.

We'll have more