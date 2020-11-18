Tupelo Christmas Parade Canceled for 2020

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association regretfully announced that Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade is cancelled this year out of coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus claimed another major event in tupelo.

The annual christmas parade will not hit the streets this year because of the pandemic.

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff is live downtown tupelo with what people are saying and what will be done in its place.

West main street will not see the shining lights, music, candy, and crowds it normally has every year at the annual christmas parade... however,,, despite the cancellation,, people can still look forward to other downtown festivities ."

"it's sad."

That's just one of the reactions to the news there won't be a christmas parade this year in the all america city.

Debbie brangenberg is director of the downtown tupelo main street association.

And she said it's a safety issue with the coronavirus.

"we have three to five thousand people congregated in downtown and participating in the parade, and we just don't think it's a wise decision for us to continue as we have done in the past."

Standup: "the parade normally goes right through here on west main street between reed's and kermit's soul kitchen."

Ken robinson works in tupelo and enjoys watching the annual christmas parades.

He was sad to hear the news... "i just feel bad that it's ending.

I feel like this has been a bad year, we're gonna end the year bad, but we'll get back on track next year maybe."

Also disappointed is jack reed junior, president of reed's department store, which sponsored the parade.

"well we hate to do it, but it was the responsible thing to do this year.

The downtown association certainly felt like it was the responsible thing to do, and we agreed with them."

So in place of the parade, the downtown stores will have christmas displays and other festivities.

"we do have opportunities for families to enjoy the holidays, we just won't be doing it in traditional ways."

Besides the window displays, brangenberg said people can look forward to the tupelo high school madrigal choir december 11th, 12th and 13.

They can also vote for their favorites in the downtown light displays.

