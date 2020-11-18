The Rogue Valley Family YMCA is preparing to go completely virtual during the statewide two-week fre

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 days ago

The Rogue Valley Family YMCA is preparing to go completely virtual during the statewide two-week freeze.

To continue to use an educations, fitness and recreational facilities in oregon will close temporarily under governor kate brown's two-week coronavirus restrictions freeze.

Prior to the freeze, facilities were allowed to operate with safety measures like physical distancing and extra sanitation.

Brown says the freeze is meant to slow the spread of covid-19 in oregon and reduce hospitalizations.

Officials from rogue valley family y-m-c-a say they were expecting another closure, but they're hoping this one will be short.

"so it's a hard time, you know, we're really hoping that it will only be two weeks.

If it's only two weeks, then we can all definitely get through this quickly and move.

Forward and get back together."

The two-week freeze excludes youth and child care programs. the measures take effect tomorrow and last until december second.