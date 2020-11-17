Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine research

Global  
 

Singer-songwriter Dolly Partin donated to Covid-19 research.

Partin donated one million dollars to Vanderbilt University less than one month after Covid-19 reached its pandemic status.

It's now come to light that this donation partially went on to fund Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, a vaccine with a high success rate.

According to Anthony Fauci, vaccinations could begin a soon as late December.

The first groups receiving the vaccine are high-risk individuals but will be made available to everyone in the coming months.

"I felt like this was the time for me to open my heart and my hand and try to help," Partin said in her "Today" appearance.


