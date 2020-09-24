Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago

Ole Miss AD Keith Carter voiced concerns he has about the basketball season one day before head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

Ole Miss HC Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19 and AD Keith Carter has concerns about season

Coach kermit davis tested positive for covid-19... he re- tested tuesday and while those confirmation results are still pending... if they come back positive..

He will remain in isolation and miss the first two games of the season... before davis tested positive... rebels athletics director keith carter voiced concerns he has about the basketball season carter says: in basketball when your 15 guys and coaches it's a lot harder.

I worry that a lot of two positives triggers the whole team being in quarantine for 14 days.

I think it's difficult to go through the whole season without disruption.

We will do what we need to doa nd the issue with 14 days in basketball is that;s 14 days.

There's not enough built in time at the end of the schedule to make those days up.