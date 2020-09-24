Global  
 

News Orleans mayor: Mardi Gras 2021 parades will not be permitted

News Orleans mayor: Mardi Gras 2021 parades will not be permitted

News Orleans mayor: Mardi Gras 2021 parades will not be permitted

Mardi Gras is about 100 days away, and the Mayor of New Orleans announced parades will not be allowed next year.


New Orleans: Coronavirus nixes Mardi Gras-season parades

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The raucous Mardi Gras parades where riders on elaborate floats toss trinkets to...
